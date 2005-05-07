Goffstown Soapbox

"Dominionist", "Dominionism": Ominous words aren't

they? You almost expect the bogeyman to jump out of

the dark corner. That is the idea behind these words,

to scare people.



The strange thing about these words is that they do

not exist in Noah Webster's dictionary, or any other

dictionary for that matter. These words were made up

by people that want to demonize someone they disagree

with.



I "googled" the word "dominionist" and got 19000

hits. ninety five percent of those hits were from left

leaning secularists.



These people are secularists and leftists. I looked

these up and they are in Webster's dictionary.

Secularist means: Religious skepticism or

indifference. and Leftist means: Belief in or support

of the tenets of the political left.



"Dominionist' is the latest buzz word for the left

leaning secularist to use against the "religious

right", conservatives, and people that are

constitutionalists in order for them to seem evil or

misguided. It is used to bludgeon and destroy anyone

that does not subscribe to their belief in the

collective. It is used to put down the free thinker.

It is used against anyone that believes in an absolute

right and wrong.



The people that bring us this word "Dominionist", are

the same people that believe we went to war with Iraq

for oil. They believe business and free markets are

evil. They believe in the redistribution of wealth.

They believe that health care should be managed by the

government. They think "it takes a village" to raise

a child. They have feelings on political issues,

instead of thoughts.



I noticed that Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia,

a constructionist, and Chief Justice William

Rehnquist, an "old school" conservative, have been

lumped into the dominionist category.



Secularism has permeated our society so much, that

not only should politicians not be morally guided by

their religion or beliefs. Doctors and pharmacists

should also check their religion and morals at the

door when they come to work. The doctor or pharmacist

is a private citizen, they have the same rights as you

or I. They take an oath to do no harm, not give up

their beliefs. A small business, a family owned

Pharmacy or even a independent doctor's office, has

every right to do business how they please and run it

according to their religious beliefs if they wish to

do so. If your doctor or pharmacist does not agree

with you or your beliefs, you can always find one that

does.



Did you know, when you check into a hospital no

matter how serious or minor, you are always asked your

religious faith? So, you can be treated by a doctor of

similar faith if it matters to the person being

treated.



Secularists believe that evolution or Darwinism

should be the only thing taught in biology class. The

evolution theory is only a theory and as yet unproven

with empirical scientific evidence. We have yet to see

a new species evolve from an old one. They complain

that we can't include "Intelligent Design" because it

is not a scientific theory. In effect evolution theory

is also a religion which means, at its simplest,

believing in something with no proof. I believe both

should be taught as theories, not as fact.



Most, not all, secularists subscribe to moral

relativism, meaning there is no right or wrong only

shades of gray. No good or evil only victims and

oppressors.



These secularists would have you believe we are only

a step away from becoming a theocracy. When in truth

we are only a step away from becoming a complete

socialist state. Their ideals hold more true to the

ideals of socialism, than democracy.

Democracy is not a correct statement, we are in truth

a constitutional republic with democratically elected

representatives.



Secularists would also have you believe that our law

is not founded on Judeo-Christian values. Our

constitution was written with this in mind. English

common law is the foundation of our adversarial system

of law. English Common law is firmly founded on these

principles. Common law was brought here during the

colonial period, so it should not be surprising that

it has become entrenched in our law.



Christians, Conservatives, and Libertarians are all

calling for a return to the principles this country

was founded upon. To leave the socialist agenda

behind, and move forward with a true republican form

of government.

For the individual to take responsibility for himself,

not the government. To quit governing with feelings,

and return to reason.



After, writing all this I came up with a little test,

because you might not fit into progressive secular

society, and might be ostracized. I borrowed a little

bit from Jeff Foxworthy, I hope he forgives me:



You might be a Dominionist if:



If you believe in a strict interpretation of the

constitution, you might be a dominionist.



If you believe government should return to its

constitutional foundations, you might be a

dominionist.



If you go to church more than two times a year and

vote, you might be a dominionist.



If you believe in Creationism, you might be a

dominionist.



If you believe taxes should be lower, you might be a

dominionist.



If you believe judges should not use foreign law as

guide for adjudicating cases, you might be a

dominionist.



If you believe government should take less of a roll

in your life, you might be a dominionist.



If you don't have a collectivist mentality, you might

be a dominionist.



If you don't leave your morals at home, you might be

a dominionist.



If you believe in absolutes, such as right and wrong,

you might be a dominionist.



If you own a gun, you might be a dominionist.



So, if you agree with or subscibe to any of these

statements watch out. You might be next to have this

"Domininionist" label thrown at you.



"Redneck" would also have fit, because that is how

religious and conservative people are portrayed by the

left. I know you have heard it: close minded country

bumpkins who are undereducated and don't get modern

progressive life.



Isn't it odd that I used ten different "ism" and

"ist" words, in a political or idealogical context,

and all of them are defined in Webster's dictionary?



I come from a line of thinking that; words mean

things. The politically correct crowd is always trying

to redefine or create words with new meanings.