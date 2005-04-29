Goffstown Soapbox

I found this article in the Union Leader this morning.It goes on about how tokens are an obsolete technology, and how NH is behind the curve for electronic toll collection.EZ pass is a great technology. Tokens should not be done away with yet.People should realize that there are draw backs to this technology as well. First is there could be a computer glitch at the toll booth and the toll is not subtracted from the account, triggering a ticket for not paying a toll. The next draw back is with the data collected from the EZ Pass. Did you know that that can tell if you were speeding?It is a real simple process, when you enter the toll booth it subtracts the toll and stamps it with a time and date, the same thing happens when you leave the toll road. They then compare the two times and can determine how fast you traveled from point A to point B. Cute huh!! So now you can be fined for speeding with out a police officer present. What if the clocks are our of synchronization at the two toll booths? It does happen.Do people really want this kind of intrusion into their lives?The government will also know exactly where you are or at the least where you go.EZ Pass is just another way to tax people through the back door. And I for one would rather the toll collection system stay in the stone age.The reason for the delay in implementation is the highway dept. wants to get rid of the discounts for commuters. Which is bad in the long run, more traffic will be diverted to side roads and then they will not be collecting as many tolls and may consider raising them. Not very smart is it? And if the EZ Pass is discounted after a few years they will decide that they are not making enough so the eliminate or reduce the discount.All in all there are a lot of problems with the EZ Pass system.M Loveless