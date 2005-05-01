Goffstown Soapbox

The most recent edition of the Goffstown Newscontained a letter titled:There is so much disinformation circulating,concerning this subject. And this letter is eitherpart of that campaign or from someone that is poorlyinformed as to the crisis this nation is facing.Let me begin by stating three indisputablefacts.1)Social Security will be paying out more than itbrings in 2017.2)Social Security will be bankrupt by 2042.3)Bush's plan does not affect people 55 or older.There is no denying these facts.Something must be done about this now or no one thathas payed into social security will receive anythingfrom it.That is a bad return on an investment, don't youthink?If it is looked at logically social security is notsecure and won't be unless something is done. Peoplealso seem to have lost sight of what social securityis, it is a retirement supplement to defray the costsof living with no active source of income. --Read theSocial Security Act sometime, it is very interestingreading--If the "baby boomers" and seniors will quit acting soinfantile, they will see that by the time theirchildren and grandchildren retire, those generationswill be paying for huge for increases in the SocialSecurity tax and cuts in benefits. Are they so selfishthat they can't see that their children andgrandchildren will exist just to pay Social Securitytaxes?This is a very unfair burden to the youngergenerations. I know I don't want my daughter paying50% or more of her income to Social Security.What does this quote have to do with Social Security?"We've seen wiped-out retirement funds; from Enron andLucent to Healthsouth and WorldCom: Millions of stock/retirement dollars evaporated." This has nothing to dowith Social Security, these are 401k's etc. I believeanyone who invested in these companies signedsomething to the effect of: their investment is notguaranteed a profit and could lose money. They did notdecide how your Social Security money is invested.These companies or companies like them will not berunning our personal retirement accounts. Thesecompanies' executives are being investigated, chargedand convicted for the crimes they committed.President Bush misspoke about the the T bills. T billswere an incorrect term. This is what I believe he wastrying to convey.Congress for years now has been taking money from thesocial security trust fund and using it for thegeneralbudget. And they(Congress) have issued worthlessIOU's, because Congress has no intention of paying themoney back.The private stock market is not a risky gamble. It isa gamble, but life is a gamble. Take a look at thelong term growth of the stock market. It has grownconsistently and steadily in the last 50 years.Yes, there economic downturns but they are short livedand sporadic. All in all a good vehicle for long terminvestment. If it is looked at with the short term inmind it is quite volatile. But retirement is beingdiscussed here and the long term model should alwaysbe considered, not the short term.President Bush's plan for Social Security might not bethe best plan. It is the only plan I have heard, and Ihave yet to hear one idea from the opposition. Insteadof bemoaning how wrong Bush's plan is, why not putsome viable alternatives on the table for discussion.And by alternatives I don't mean tax increases.All I keep hearing is how we can't change thecornerstone of FDR's New Deal.Personally, I would like to see the Social SecurityAct, the Welfare Act and any other entitlement actrepealed. Congress and the President have noconstitutional authority to enact legislation for theexpress purpose of taking money from one group andgiving it to another. This power is not enumeratedonce in the Constitution. If all this was cut from thebudget, deficits would be non-existent.Published 05/05/2005 in the Goffstown NewsM Loveless