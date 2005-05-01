Goffstown Soapbox

Sunday, May 01, 2005

Social Security Disinformation

The most recent edition of the Goffstown News
contained a letter titled:
  • Bush's plan for Social
    Security is gambling with the future
    • .

    There is so much disinformation circulating,
    concerning this subject. And this letter is either
    part of that campaign or from someone that is poorly
    informed as to the crisis this nation is facing.

    Let me begin by stating three indisputable
    facts.
    1)Social Security will be paying out more than it
    brings in 2017.
    2)Social Security will be bankrupt by 2042.
    3)Bush's plan does not affect people 55 or older.
    There is no denying these facts.

    Something must be done about this now or no one that
    has payed into social security will receive anything
    from it.
    That is a bad return on an investment, don't you
    think?
    If it is looked at logically social security is not
    secure and won't be unless something is done. People
    also seem to have lost sight of what social security
    is, it is a retirement supplement to defray the costs
    of living with no active source of income. --Read the
    Social Security Act sometime, it is very interesting
    reading--
    If the "baby boomers" and seniors will quit acting so
    infantile, they will see that by the time their
    children and grandchildren retire, those generations
    will be paying for huge for increases in the Social
    Security tax and cuts in benefits. Are they so selfish
    that they can't see that their children and
    grandchildren will exist just to pay Social Security
    taxes?
    This is a very unfair burden to the younger
    generations. I know I don't want my daughter paying
    50% or more of her income to Social Security.
    What does this quote have to do with Social Security?
    "We've seen wiped-out retirement funds; from Enron and
    Lucent to Healthsouth and WorldCom: Millions of stock/
    retirement dollars evaporated." This has nothing to do
    with Social Security, these are 401k's etc. I believe
    anyone who invested in these companies signed
    something to the effect of: their investment is not
    guaranteed a profit and could lose money. They did not
    decide how your Social Security money is invested.
    These companies or companies like them will not be
    running our personal retirement accounts. These
    companies' executives are being investigated, charged
    and convicted for the crimes they committed.

    President Bush misspoke about the the T bills. T bills
    were an incorrect term. This is what I believe he was
    trying to convey.

    Congress for years now has been taking money from the
    social security trust fund and using it for the
    general
    budget. And they(Congress) have issued worthless
    IOU's, because Congress has no intention of paying the
    money back.

    The private stock market is not a risky gamble. It is
    a gamble, but life is a gamble. Take a look at the
    long term growth of the stock market. It has grown
    consistently and steadily in the last 50 years.
    Yes, there economic downturns but they are short lived
    and sporadic. All in all a good vehicle for long term
    investment. If it is looked at with the short term in
    mind it is quite volatile. But retirement is being
    discussed here and the long term model should always
    be considered, not the short term.

    President Bush's plan for Social Security might not be
    the best plan. It is the only plan I have heard, and I
    have yet to hear one idea from the opposition. Instead
    of bemoaning how wrong Bush's plan is, why not put
    some viable alternatives on the table for discussion.
    And by alternatives I don't mean tax increases.
    All I keep hearing is how we can't change the
    cornerstone of FDR's New Deal.

    Personally, I would like to see the Social Security
    Act, the Welfare Act and any other entitlement act
    repealed. Congress and the President have no
    constitutional authority to enact legislation for the
    express purpose of taking money from one group and
    giving it to another. This power is not enumerated
    once in the Constitution. If all this was cut from the
    budget, deficits would be non-existent.

    Published 05/05/2005 in the Goffstown News
    M Loveless

