Goffstown Soapbox

"The left takes it's vision seriously--more seriously that it takes the rights of other people. They want to be our shepherds--but that requires us to be sheep."

Thomas Sowell



I read this once and it hit home. How much more true can this statement be? The left wants to take us down a road where no one has any responsibilities, except that the State controls our lives. Here is couple of examples: from former President Bill Clinton:



"The purpose of government is to rein in the rights of the people."



"When we got organized as a country and we wrote a fairly radical Constitution with a radical Bill of Rights, giving a radical amount of individual freedom to Americans ... And so a lot of people say there's too much personal freedom. When personal freedom's being abused, you have to move to limit it. That's what we did in the announcement I made last weekend on the public housing projects, about how we're going to have weapon sweeps and more things like that to try to make people safer in their communities."



So you see the left really does want to make us sheep. These were public statements from our former President. Limiting rights, reining in rights of the people. What was this country thinking when he was elected twice? The only way to turn us into sheep is if we quietly, and meekly let them do it. And there seems to be more sheep around these days. Many children exit school not really knowing their rights as citizens of this country, many people are willing to cry foul when the minimum wage is not increased. Lots of people believe that the government owes them a living, that government knows better, that wealth should be redistributed; the government should pay for health care (I remember a time when people thought government should supply health insurance now the cry is healthcare). People are willing to give up rights to feel safe. People believe it is the job of the government's to take care of them. And everyone’s a victim.