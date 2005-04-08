Goffstown Soapbox

I can honestly say this State is going to hell in a hand basket. And Quick too.

We have representatives that could care less about the state constitution and have said so. This is an affront to all freedom loving people in the State. If our representatives are not concerned with the constitutionality of the laws they are passing, then there is nothing but an overbearing and out of control government sitting at the statehouse. The good people of this state need to get up and push the lawbreakers out of their offices and replace them with true servants of the people.



Here is an example of what I mean.

Driving home one evening from work last week. I heard a state rep. talking about how great this bill for increasing the minimum wage was, and the host of the show asked her about the constitutionality of this bill. Her response was that she never concerns herself with the constitutionality of a bill; her only concern was for passing legislation good for the people. I nearly had to turn around and pick my jaw up off of the road.

If our founding fathers were alive today they would have immediately had her tarred and feathered, then run out on a rail!!

Where does one get off on not concerning themselves with the constitutionality of legislation?? I thought she took an oath to protect and defend the constitution when she took office. They still do that right?? Last I heard they still did. This kind of attitude from elected reps. must end and quick. Constitutionality should be the first priority of any elected person then if it passes muster it should be introduced as a bill to be considered, not the other way around. An elected rep.'s first priority is his/her constituents, but if it harms the rights already laid out by the constitution the constituents must be informed that it does so. And then work to find away to promote a better bill for those constituents. (Which is constitutional)

This rep. seems to believe that government is the cure all for everything or else she would not be recommending such a bill. I have no idea of her political ideology. But saying she is not concerned with constitutionality tends to tell me that her concern is for ruling the people and not serving the people.

The minimum wage law is a noble idea, but I do not see where the government has the power to dictate such a thing. (This includes the federal government as well.) It is not their place to dictate what wage an employer should pay an employee. And they (the reps.) are not concerned because it is not their money they are spending. (See the David Crocket post below).

M Loveless