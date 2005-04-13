Goffstown Soapbox

I read an interesting article today about the latest the state legislature hidden tax increase. They have decided to raise the fines on traffic violations, among other things. The odd thing about it was the fines were set in a closed-door committee meeting and then attached to the budget bill to vote on next week. What really burns me is that our illustrious rep in the legislature says we need a balanced budget and these increases will help accomplish it.

Here is a quote from the article:



The fine increases would raise about $10 million, said Rep. Robert Wheeler, R-Goffstown.



Several committee members said some of the increases were too steep.



"We don't want to infringe on anybody's favorite fine," responded Wheeler. "We need a balanced budget. We humbly ask for your assistance."



These fines were set arbitrarily behind closed doors, with out public meetings or even discussion on the floor of the house. This also burns me to no end. This should not be done without public hearings especially when it is going to be added to the entire budget.

The article also stated that the budget committee plans to spend a 29 million dollar surplus from last year as well. This money should be directed back to the taxpayers of this state not spent. This also means taxes should be lowered across the board to avoid this kind of surplus again, as they are collecting too much tax. That is a lot of cold hard cash that will get spent on garbage. Or better yet there are many outstanding bonds taken by the state, why not pay them off.

I believe all meetings of committees, boards and sessions of the legislature or any legislative body should be public. Not hidden in a back room somewhere or closed to the public. All government should be transparent to the people, nothing hidden. When they are behind closed doors, they find new ways to spend our money or come up with new ways to take it from us. Nothing good has ever came from a closed meeting.

It seems Mr. Wheeler, and also Mr. McRae, are very fond of closed meetings in our town as well. I was reading the minutes from the past few selectmen meetings, and they have adjourned to a closed meeting in two of the last three meetings. There is no telling what was discussed in these meetings because the minutes are sealed and not viewable by the general public. Transparency and accountability are the hallmarks of a government that stands for the people. Secrecy breeds tyranny.