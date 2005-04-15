Goffstown Soapbox

He is a quote to think about over the weekend.

I will probably post more on this quote later on.



Robert E. Lee (1807-1870) - "I yet believe that the maintenance of the rights and authority reserved to the states and to the people, not only are essential to the adjustment and balance of the general system, but the safeguard to the continuance of a free government. I consider it as the chief source of stability to our political system, whereas the consolidation of the states into one vast republic, sure to be aggressive abroad and despotic at home, will be the certain precursor of that ruin which has overwhelmed all those that have preceded it."