Goffstown Soapbox

Saturday, June 18, 2005

Food for thought 3

Been very busy lately but here is a nice quote to think about.

"Bad men cannot make good citizens. It is when a people forget God that tyrants forge their chains. A vitiated state of morals, a corrupted public conscience, is incompatible with freedom. No free government, or the blessings of liberty, can be preserved to any people but by a firm adherence to justice, moderation, temperance, frugality, and virtue; and by a frequent recurrence to fundamental principles."
Patrick Henry

posted by M Loveless @ 7:26 AM  

61 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home

 