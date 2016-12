Goffstown Soapbox

Well it is done.

Today can go down in history as a day worse than anything that has happened in this great country. You can throw 9/11/01 right out the window.

Today is a day we have thrown away a life. Because someone felt it was not valuable. Because a court system could not see a problem with the procedure followed in determining ones wishes.

Who ever heard of hearsay being admissable in a cout of law. And if one is to allow hearsay why not get coorberating testimony from someone that is not going to take sides or has nothing to gain from it.

What really burns me is the way the media has handled this incident. where are the expose' s on the back ground of this case. If ms. schiavo were an exploding gas tank every reporter in the country would be all over the story. I am tired of hearing how this is a right to die case or a quality of life issue. Life is Life. This woman left no clear indication of her wishes. This whole thing was litigated in a court and gave no consideration for the person involved in this case, the only thing considered was what the husband said she wanted. No one can speak for another person, especially when that person can not speak out for themselves.

The doctors and pundits claiming that starvation and dehydration is a peacefull way to die are insane. How can they know what another person feels? Have they been starved? dehydrated? People go to jail for for starving a dog, where is the justice? How about we do this this to a serial killer or a child molester.( Ahh we can't do that it is cruel and unusual punishment)

What kind of sick country is this???

You know the Declaration of Independence states that we have the right to LIFE , Liberty and the persuit of happiness . The preamble of the Constitution states " We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice , insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare , and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

A lot of people do not realize what has happened this Month. WE have just witnessed the first case of State sanctioned Euthanasia. And if you think that is good then what life is next?? Some one that has Downs Syndrome? Stroke patient? Or better yet a person that is cross eyed (works for me).

It Does not end with Schiavo there are others. How about the women Ms Howe in MA., She left a living will and now the hospital wants to let her die against her wishes. Mass. Medical has sued to end life support for this women even though her living will states she wants to continue untill she cannot enjoy her family( this woman has ALS(Lou Gerrig's disease) Her mind is there but the body doesn't function). Like I said what life is next??