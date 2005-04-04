Goffstown Soapbox

I don't know if any one has noticed but Local taxes have increased again. If we keep up at this rate, an increase every year, we will end up like the Peoples Republic of Massachusetts. Where you have a mass exodus of the middle class and all that is left are the rich and the poor. I t seems to me that this town is more concerned with raising taxes than the economic development of the town(The true source of revenue for a town). There seems to be more concern with the town making money instead of the town government existing for the betterment of the town.

Recently there was a surplus of money raised from taxes and not spent. Instead of sending this money back to the people( who's money it is in the first place). It was put into a slush fund apparently approved of by the voters of this town. Government is a zero sum game, it does not exist to make money. They collect taxes and pay for the services offered by this town and if any is leftover it should be returned to the people that supplied the town the money.

Every year there is an increase in the taxes collected from the property owners. The latest was 1.38 per thousand. Instead of trying to intice business to come here we just raise taxes. Where is the logic in that? We have a very nice area set aside in this town for a commercial district, lets use it.

While we are at it we should also begin to spend the money collected more wisely. The first question out of the mouthes of any of the selectmen should be: Do we really need that? And if we do can we afford it? If these questions can't be answered legitimately, then the town does not need it.

Here are a couple of the things the town spent money on that it has no businuess spending it on:

Goffstown Main Street Program tax payer funded remodeling of the old village. There are businesses there for the most part. It is a nice idea to make the town more appealing. Let us get real here, this should not be funded with tax money, the local businesses there should bear the brunt of the cost, and if that is not feasible then we have a fund raiser. This way the cost is carried by the people that would willingly support the project. Instead of steadily increasing taxes to maintain a level of funding to the project.

How about the wasted money on the purchase of land for the new kindergarten last year. The town buys a piece of land only to have it blocked by the residents in that area. It was blocked for good reason too I might add. No one ever considered the impact the new school would have on traffic, water, sewage etc. A gigantic waste of OUR money. And why do we need a whole new bulding for kindergarten in the first place? We have four schools in town already. why could we not upgrade the existing elementary schools? It would have been a great excuse to bring those buildings up to today's standards. There would be no new administration costs, just the cost of adding a few teachers. As it stands now when the new kindergarten is complete we will have to hire teachers, principal, assistant principal, a nurse, etc. etc. , so much added cost and burden to the taxpayer. When I went to school, kindergarten was just down the hall from first grade. We should be trying to find ways to lighten the burden on the taxpayer not add to it!



Further Rant to Come.....